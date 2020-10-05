Seat Belts key in accident

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
290

HARRISON COUNTY – An accident that occurred just a short while ago on U.S. 250 in the direction of Harrisville, which resulted in two fortunate young men not injured after their vehicle overturned and came to rest on its hood.

Speed was the apparent factor but both men refused transport to a hospital. Each crawled out of the vehicle and acknowledged their seat belts probably saved their lives.

Harrisville, Cadiz, Hopedale, Ohio Highway State Patrol and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office answered the call.

More to come in our Saturday, Oct. 10 print edition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.