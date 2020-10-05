Seat Belts key in accident

HARRISON COUNTY – An accident that occurred just a short while ago on U.S. 250 in the direction of Harrisville, which resulted in two fortunate young men not injured after their vehicle overturned and came to rest on its hood.

Speed was the apparent factor but both men refused transport to a hospital. Each crawled out of the vehicle and acknowledged their seat belts probably saved their lives.

Harrisville, Cadiz, Hopedale, Ohio Highway State Patrol and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office answered the call.

More to come in our Saturday, Oct. 10 print edition.