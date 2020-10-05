Margaret Ann Myers, age 75, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home in Green Township, Harrison County, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 15, 1945 in East Springfield (Eastern), Ohio she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Kmatz Booth. Margaret graduated from Springfield High School in Bergholz, Ohio in 1962. She was a loving mother and grandmother and provided the matriarchal home for her family’s gatherings.

Margaret is survived by her daughters Barb Fankhauser, Dawn (Jack) Fairclough and Kathi Myers; grandchildren John (Mia) Fairclough, Taylor (Aaron) Ryan and Michael Fairclough; great grandchildren Owen and Wyatt Fairclough, Liam and Logan Ryan and Kellin Fairclough; brothers Joseph Kmatz and Jack (Naomi) Booth and a sister Doris Booth.

In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Carter Myers, who passed away in 2009.

Honoring Margaret’s wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.