Barbara Lee Bossick, 86, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Oct. 4, 2020 in Trinity West Medical Center, Steubenville, Ohio. She was born March 29, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pa., daughter of the late John and Gertrude Daniels Bossick. Barb attended the MRDD Workshop in Cadiz for many years and was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz, Ohio. In her younger years, she had a newspaper route, participated in many Special Olympic events, and loved listening to her record collection. As an adult she took up making hooked rugs, bowling, bingo and was always up for a game of Gin Rummy.

Besides her parents, Barb was also preceded in death by brothers Jack, Bob, and Tom, and sisters Kay, Gin, Ruth, Jackie, Berniece, Janet, Betty Jane and Lorraine. Surviving are her sisters, Jerry Jackson of Hopedale, Ohio and Alberta (Razz) Rensi of Woodsfield, Ohio as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Coronavirus, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Jefferson County Athletic Commission Special Olympics, 935 Banfield Ave, Toronto, Ohio 43964 or a charity of your choice, in Barbara’s name. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale is assisting the family. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com