Patricia A. Walls Demangone, 70, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born February 6, 1950 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of the late Oliver and Josephine Barrett Walls, Sr.

She was a retired day care worker for the former Belmont Tech, now Belmont College.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Miller.

Surviving are her daughter, Christina (Eric) Steffl of Kent; a grandson, Ethan Steffl and a granddaughter Maddy Steffl; a sister, Nancy (Charlie) Cole of Bay Village and a brother, Oliver (Buddy) Walls, Jr. of South Carolina. Patty also leaves behind three generations of nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her niece, Misha Cogar, for always being their for her Aunt Patty.

Patty will be sadly missed for her outgoing personality, her warm caring smile and gentle kind spirit. She was a friend to all she met and would often provide comfort and support to others when it was usually she who needed it. Patty was a great mom and a wonderful Gimms to her two adoring grandchildren. The world became a little dimmer the day that Patty left us. Rest peacefully.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13th from 11:00 until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

