Herbert William Cross, 75, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on October 9, 2020 at Liza’s Place. He was born August 25, 1945, a son of the late Carley Sidney Cross and Charlotte (Ridgeway) Cross.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife Judy Bishop Cross, brothers: Raymond Schriver, Curtis Schriver and a great granddaughter Averee Sears.

Herb is survived by his children: Tammy (Charles) Shockley of Burgholtz, Ohio, Lisa (Kenneth) Kalman of Cadiz, Karen (Matthew) Riley of Cadiz, Ohio, thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received Monday October 12, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio.

Interment will be private at Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com