Karrie Dee (Gay) Householder, age 52, of 26581 Idlewood Lane, Piedmont, died at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

She was born April 28, 1968 in Midland, Michigan; a daughter of the late Orville John “Jack” Gay, Jr. and Carol Edith Champine Gay.

Karrie was a 1986 graduate of Lakeland High School then graduated with a degree in Mental Health from Belmont Tech in 1995.

After graduation she went to work for Jenkins Sporting’s Goods in St. Clairsville doing embroidery for several years and then started working with her husband in their business for the remaining days of her life. They raised Gordon Setters, and she loved to go pheasant and duck hunting. Karrie loved to do crafts and loved spending time on Lake Erie Perch fishing. She enjoyed her weekly coffee day out.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Randy Keith Householder. They were married on April 20, 1987. A son, Ryan Keith Householder of Dayton; a daughter, Krystal Leeann Householder of Dayton; three grandchildren: Nevaeh, Jordon, and Kashis; two brothers: David John Gay of Piedmont and Dan Joseph. Gay of Piedmont; two sisters: Karen Marie Chandler of Easley, South Carolina and Kathy Lee (Tom) Hicks of Greenbrier, Tennessee; father-in-law, Richard (Susie) Householder of Midvale; mother-in-law, Sharon Louise Hamilton of Dennison; sister-in-law, Susan (Ron) Coventry of Dennison, Samantha (Alan) Bailey of Orlando, Florida; Sherry (Bobby) Householder Vanderpool of New Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Karrie was preceded in death by a brother, Don Gay.

Following Karrie’s wishes her body will be cremated and a party to celebrate her life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport was honored to assist with her arrangements.

Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website www.kochfuneralhome.net