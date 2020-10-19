Carol J. Reppart, 86, of Norwich, formerly of Cadiz died Friday, Oct.16, 2020 in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born Aug. 23, 1934 in New Athens, Ohio a daughter of the late Wiliam H. Dreyer and Lucille Bendure Dreyer Lee.

Carol was a former legal secretary for the former Pettay, Mosser and Tabacchi Law firm in Cadiz.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her step-father, Earl (Bucky) Lee and a brother, Charles Dreyer.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Stuart Reppart; her children: Kolinda Guterriz, David (Kim) Reppart, Tammie (Greg) Kendziorski, and Steven (Paula) Reppart; 11 grandchildren: Tina (John) Masik, Daniel (Melanie) Krankovich, Nickolas Reppart, Michael (Candice) Kendziorski, Rebecca Dempsey, Jeffrey (Allison) Ray, Wesley (Katey) Ray, Savannah Reppart, Evan Reppart, Langdon Reppart and Gwendolyn Kovacs; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20 from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.