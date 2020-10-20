Harr. Co. announces Small Business Relief program

HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County CARES Committee announced on October 14th the opening of their Small Business Relief Program. The Small business Relief Program will provide Harrison County small businesses (30 or less employees are considered Small Businesses) with relief due to expenses from business interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible small businesses may apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds to be used for the reimbursement of eligible expenses. The application form, eligibility requirements, and process information can be found on the Harrison County Website, or in the Commissioner’s Office, and any questions regarding the program can be emailed to aanderson@harrisoncountyohio.org.

The deadline for applications is October 31st, 2020.