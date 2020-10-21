Robin Diane Gotschall, age 65, of Jewett went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 19, 2020. Born July 29, 1955 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late Charles “Froggie” Gotschall and Berniece Baker Gotschall. She graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1973 and worked as a nurse’s aide at Morning View Nursing Home in New Philadelphia and the Harrison County Home near Cadiz.

Robin was a member of the Jewett United Methodist Church and belonged to their United Methodist Women’s group. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, watching old movies on TCM and the challenge of any type of puzzle.

She was dearly loved by her family that includes, her daughter Shawnee (Kevin) Arbaugh of Jewett; grandsons Bryce and Ryan Arbaugh of Jewett; siblings Pam (Karl) Wells of Carrollton, Tyra (Mark) Hillyer of Mechanicstown and Jerry (Debbie DeMonte) Gotschall of Dover; nieces and nephews Penny Sommers, Thane Wells, Justin, Josh and Jessica Hillyer, Brea Marshall and Jerrod Gotschall and her grand dog Bo.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24 at noon in Fairview Cemetery, 88700 Fairview Rd, Jewett with Pastor Hester Hudson officiating. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 at Koch Funeral Home, 101 W Main St, Scio. Following government guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Jewett United Methodist Church PO Box 377, Jewett, Ohio 43986.

