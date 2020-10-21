U.S. 250 CLOSED AT TAPPAN LAKE

Harrison County: U.S. Route 250 is closed at Tappan Lake from SR 646 to U.S 22 due to a police investigation.

Motorists are being detoured via U.S. 22 to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 south back to U.S. 250, and reverse. Estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time.

