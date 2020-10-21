U.S. 250 CLOSED AT TAPPAN LAKE
Harrison County: U.S. Route 250 is closed at Tappan Lake from SR 646 to U.S 22 due to a police investigation.
Motorists are being detoured via U.S. 22 to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 south back to U.S. 250, and reverse. Estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time.
For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817
Know Before You Go!
For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.