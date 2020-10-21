U.S. 250 CLOSED AT TAPPAN LAKE

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
96

U.S. 250 CLOSED AT TAPPAN LAKE

US 250_large  

Harrison County: U.S. Route 250 is closed at Tappan Lake from SR 646 to U.S 22 due to a police investigation. 

Motorists are being detoured via U.S. 22 to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 south back to U.S. 250, and reverse. Estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time.

Click here for an exact location in OHGO

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817

OHGO.com logo

Know Before You Go!

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.