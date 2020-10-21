Body found along U.S. 250

HARRISON COUNTY – The body of a white female, possibly in her late 20s was spotted by a passing motorist at 7:39 a.m. and the Ohio Highway State Patrol (OHSP) was on scene at 7:41 a.m., according to Sgt. Robert Bodo of the OHSP.

Her cause of death is undetermined and Bodo said it is obviously still under investigation with any cause still in play. Authorities were still on scene at 11 a.m. this morning.

A massive show of manpower by the Ohio Department of Transportation helped in closing roads completely surrounding the area, where the body was located across from the intersection of U.S. 250 and Lower Clearfork Road.

Bodo said it was definitely not suicide. The woman had a large laceration on her head but was also found with no identification.

Further details and a full story can be seen in our Saturday, Oct. 24 edition.