Sarah Jane Hamric, 85, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Trinity West.

She was born Aug. 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Arthur and Amelia Frohlich Reynolds.

Sarah was a retired employee of the Metropolitan Housing Authority and a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Sarah was a 4-H advisor and loved reading, strawberries, butterflies, hummingbirds and children.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers: Edward Joseph Reynolds, Arthur Reynolds, William Reynolds and sisters Elizabeth Louise Metzger and, Ella Mae Rauscher.

Sarah is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Hamric; children: Douglas (Barbara) Hamric of Cadiz, William Hamric of Cadiz, David (Lin) Hamric of Jewett, Ohio, Lana (Mike) Spencer of Louisville, Ky., Janet (Roman) Bratun of Chesterfield, Sc., Susan (Ronald) Rohr of Cadiz, Jennifer (Jack) Ingram of Richmond, Ohio, Diana (Sam) Hamric of Doylestown, Ohio, Lisa (Brian) Jones of Cadiz, brother:, Donald Reynolds (Jean) of Avon, OH, sister: Carol Rauscher of Erie, Pa., 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Friends will be received Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio (Masks Required) with Vigil Service at 7:45 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Rev. Frederick Kihm as celebrant (Masks Required).

Interment will follow Mass at Chatham Cemetery, Medina, Ohio at 2 p.m. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com