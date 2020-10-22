Lola M. (Scott) Milligan of Dennison, Ohio, died of natural causes on Oct. 15, 2020, at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was 93 years old. Lola was born on Nov. 17, 1926, in Newport, Ohio. Her parents were Mary (Figley) Scott and Lyle “Pete” Scott of Newport, Ohio. She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1944. On April 20, 1946, she married Harry H. Milligan of Newport, Ohio. There were married for 69 years.

For nearly 50 years, she, alongside her husband Pastor Harry Milligan, offered ministry to some 15 church communities in Tuscarawas and Harrison counties. In the 1970s, she served four years as president of the United Methodist Women of the Cambridge District. Lola was a lifetime member of Newport United Methodist Church of Newport, Ohio.

She is survived by her sister Janice (“Josie”) of Newport, Ohio, and her brother Gayle of Midvale, Ohio; two sons: Jeffery R. of Freeport, Ohio, and Tom L. of Wooster, Ohio; four grandchildren: Kevin of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Kyra of Freeport, Ohio, Justin of Lancaster, Ohio, and Jason of Dublin, Ohio; and five great grandchildren: Olivia and Ailya of New Philadelphia; and Kelly, Courtney, and Alexis of Lancaster, Ohio.

Due to the health emergency posed by COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family members only. At a later date, a private graveside committal service will also be held.

The entire family thanks the many aides, nurses, and administrators of Schoenbrunn Healthcare for the excellent care they provided for Lola during her last months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lola’s name can be made to the Newport United Methodist Church in Newport, Ohio.