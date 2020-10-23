Bonnie Gregory, 66, of McDonough, Georgia, formerly of Hopedale died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in McDonough. She was born March 1, 1954 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Twila Writesel.

Bonnie was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ and worked at the former Bessie’s Restaurant in Cadiz.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, David A. Gregory.

Surviving are her daughter, Lori (Matt) Busby of McDonough; 2 grandchildren: Matthew (Cindy) Busby and Malachi Busby; a great granddaughter, Madison Busby; stepson, Cory (Rachael) Gregory of Columbus; a stepdaughter, Bettina (Ryan) Hoblick of Columbus; 3 stepgrandchildren: Alex, Maddy and Anden Gregory; a brother, Donald (Bev) Writesel of Hopedale; 3 sisters: Cindy (Rick) Atkins of Hopedale; Debbie (Rich Case) Walker of Hopedale and Kim (Tom) Carothers of Unionvale and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale with Dean Blythe officiating. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Harrison County Cancer Crusader, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio, 43907.

