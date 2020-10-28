Myrtle Jane Warner, Jane to her family and many friends, 94, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, after a brief illness. Born June 18, 1926 near Bowerston in Harrison County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late James Presley “J.P.” and Opal Agnes (King) Cotter.

For much of her life, Jane was a resident of Bowerston where she had attended First United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who enjoyed doing word puzzles, in her spare time.

On Nov. 12, 1943, she married Charles Dean Leatherman with whom she enjoyed nearly 30 years of marriage until his passing on May 23, 1973. Jane and Dean are survived by four children, Charles (Janniefier) Leatherman, Beverly Grimes, Jeff Leatherman, and Sherri Leatherman; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Troy, Melody, Chris, Monica, Stephanie, Stacey, Becky, and Ron Michelle; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Jane wed Emerson Theodore “Ted” Warner on May 8, 1987. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2009. She is survived by her stepchildren, Gary (Joyce) Warner, Roger (Linda) Warner, Jeff (Georgia) Warner, and Doug Warner, and many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Jane has a surviving brother, Mervin (Janie) Cotter; sister-in-law, Mary Anna Cotter; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Howes; grandsons, Zachary Leatherman and Bradley Leatherman; great-grandsons, Dalton, Jason, and Jared; sisters, Florence Hidey and Oma Ralston; brothers, Bill, Jerry, and Edgar Cotter; stepdaughter, Carol Dugan.

Pastor Milo Baker will officiate a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, in Bowerston’s Longview Cemetery. In the interest of public health, those who attend are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.