New Philadelphia, Ohio (October 29, 2020) – The following construction projects is anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 258 resurfacing project: 7.5 miles of SR 258 will be resurfaced through Tuscarawas and Harrison Counties from SR 332 to SR 800 through. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: November 30, 2020.