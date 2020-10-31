Rodney J. Case, 52, of Hopedale, OH passed away as a result of an ATV accident on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Rodney was born on July 6, 1968 at St. John’s Hospital to Joe and Lana (Schrickel) Case.

In addition to his parents, Rodney is survived by his brother Chad (Niki) Case; nephews Jordan, Nathan and Devan, brother Travis Case (Amy Tunison); nephew Drake Case. Rodney leaves two sons, Corey and Logan and a daughter, Alyssa, along with a very special friend, LeAnn Van Camp and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rodney was a 1986 graduate of Cadiz High School and was voted “Class Clown”. He played Jr. High basketball, but his true passion was trapping and fishing. Rodney was an avid outdoorsman. He won quite a few fishing tournaments from the Hopedale Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed gigging for carp.

Rodney took great pride in planting flowers, tending to his garden, cooking, canning and was known for his famous fish frying skills. Rodney enjoyed spending summers with his grandparents in Jewett, attending concerts, going to the drag races in Norwalk and National Trail in Columbus with his father, brothers and Logan. He was a Nascar fanatic and Jeff Gordon’s #1 fan. Rodney was a social butterfly and didn’t know a stranger. He always had a smile on his face.

Rodney worked at T.E.K. Construction, Marshall County Coal Company and Ohio Valley Coal Company, but in the last few years Rodney was Hopedale’s #1 handyman.

Visitation will be held at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home on Monday, November 2nd from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.. A private family service will be held with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. All attendees will be required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing. If unable to attend, online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland-

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Rodney’s Aunt, Linda Vargo, 42475 Jewett Scio Road, Jewett, OH 43986 to help defray the cost of his funeral expenses or to Hopedale Fishing Club P.O. Box 123, Cadiz, OH 43907.