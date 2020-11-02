Wilma Gene Neimayer, age 91 of Scio, died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Sunnyslope Care Center. Gene as born on Nov. 5, 1928, second of four children, in Bellaire, Ohio to Alex and Dorothy (Ebbert) Exner. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herman Neimayer. She met Herman in Bellaire, and after their marriage on Aug. 20, 1955 they moved to Scio. Along with Herman, she ran Neimayer Pharmacy for over 50 years. Herman and Gene loved traveling across the United States and the world. Gene was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church and was involved in the Scio Junior Women’s Club, Girl Scouts, Civic Club, Garden Club, Rails-to-Trails, and the Scio Museum.

Gene was mother to children Linda (Don) Fillmore, George (Janet) Neimayer, Laurin (Fred) Geib, Allan (Michelle) Neimayer, and Alex Neimayer. She was also “Mom” to Wallace Davis Cordero of Costa Rica, a former exchange student who has become a part of the family. Also surviving are ten grandchildren Tytus (Jenna) Fillmore, Torry (Taylor) Fillmore, Taylor (Mitchel) Grenwalt, Ellen Geib, Carrie Geib, John Geib, Kyle (fiancée Samantha) Neimayer, Kurt Neimayer, Jared Neimayer, and Rachel Neimayer, plus five great-grandchildren Piper, Owen, Iris, Atticus, and Mateo. A sixth great-grandchild will join the family at the end of November.

One brother, Alexander “Spike” Exner and two sisters, Frances Rowland and Betty Jane Johnson, preceded her in death.

A private graveside service for the family members will be held at Scio Cemetery.

Gene’s family would like to thank the staff of Sunnyslope Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for their kind, compassionate care. “It isn’t easy being a caregiver at this time…we want you to know that you are our heroes and forever in our hearts.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scio Museum, 90151 Kilgore Ridge Rd, Scio, Ohio 43988.

Koch Funeral Home, Scio, is in charge of the arrangements.