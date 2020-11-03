Charles L. Helt Jr., 48, of Massillon, formerly of Cadiz died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. He was born Dec. 6, 1971 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of Edna Hatten Helt and the late Charles L. Helt, Sr.

He was a truck driver for ARE in Massillon and a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz.

He was preceded in death in addition to his father by two daughters, Brittany and Brandy.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Seery Helt; his son: Michael Pritchard of Massillon, one sister Michele (Andy) Godman of Scio; Nieces: Ashley (Andrew Corder) Doren, Danielle (Rachel) Doren, and Haley Godman, one great niece Cecelia and one great nephew Allen, two dogs Peanut and Gizmo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from Noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. with Dean Blythe officiating at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. The family asks that you not congregate inside the funeral home once you have paid your respects.

