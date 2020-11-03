Martha E. Gatts, 63, of Cadiz, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. She was born May 26, 1957 in Martins Ferry, a daughter of the late Daniel and Martha E. Manbeck Krankovich.

She was a homemaker and Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by three brothers: Daniel, Frank and William Krankovich and three sisters: Rose Krankovich, Donna Volan and Linda Rudd.

Surviving are her husband and lifelong partner, Roy “Buck” Gatts; two sons: Nathan Gatts and Kristopher Gatts; a daughter, Elora Gatts; two grandchildren: Savannah and Micha; and two sisters: Kay Martin and Mary Ann Ferriera.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio with Pastor Terry Baker officiating.

