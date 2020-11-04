Knight, Willis, Silver Spade big winners

HARRISON COUNTY – The controversial proposed Silver Spade Ambulance District, which already suffered one defeat at the polls earlier in the year, won a slim victory (1,392 to 1,136).

Josh Willis-R, incumbent Recorder beat out Sheena Lewton-D (4,733 to 2,334) to retain his position. But the biggest winner may be Lauren Knight-R for Harrison Count Prosecutor.

Knight, who was challenged by Independent/Democrat Steven Stickles who spent big money on his campaign, was routed (5,093 to 2,248).

Read our full report in Saturday’s Nov. 7 print edition.