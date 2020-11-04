Charta L. Jackson, 48, of Cadiz, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Ohio State University Wexner Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 14, 1972 in Martins Ferry, a daughter of Charlotte (Fritzy) Jones and the late Harry E. Jackson, Jr.

Charta was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz and was an accountant for Chapman Sales.

In addition to her father; she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tiona Louise Jackson; three sisters: Roxanne Miller, Tammy and Toni Jackson; and two brothers: Shawn Jackson and Harry E. Jackson, III.

Surviving in addition to her mother; siblings: Leland (Marcie) White of Eastvale, CA, Donnell White of Cadiz, Jerry (Wendy) West of Savannah, GA, Demetra (Carl) King of Cadiz, Lorna White of Cadiz, Lynette Jackson of Cleveland, Harriette Jackson of Cleveland and Gigi Jackson of Cleveland; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her friend, Melvin Hammock.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Craig Smith officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The family asks that you not congregate after you pay your respects. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

