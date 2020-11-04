Mary A. Causby, 85, of Cadiz, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born April 1, 1935 in Cadiz, Ohio a daughter of the late James Thomas and Elizabeth Busby Cope.

She was retired from GTE in Cadiz.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Charles Causby; a daughter, Crystal Lynn Causby and a grandson, Derek Causby.

Surviving are two sons: Charles (Nona) Causby of Chandler, Texas and Duane (Dawn) Causby of Bryan, Texas; two granddaughters: Stephanie (Tim) Dowdle of Jewett and Amy Causby of Michigan.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 from Noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. The family asks that facial coverings be worn and social distancing be observed.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.