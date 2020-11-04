UPDATE: U.S. 22 closed east of Cadiz due to crash

A STAT MedEvac lands right on U.S. 22 earlier this afternoon for an accident that shut the highway down.

HARRISON COUNTY – The accident that shutdown U.S. 22 just outside of Cadiz is wrapping up. Both vehicles are being towed. One male, name and age unknown, was life-flighted to a hospital where the STAT MedEvac helicopter had to land in the middle of the highway between the crossing roads of Upper Clearfork and Unionvale-Kenwood. 

 

Responding to the scene were New Athens, Hopedale, Ohio Highway State Patrol and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident resulted from an apparent head-on collision after one driver fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into oncoming traffic.

That driver did not suffer injuries enough to be evacuated. But the driver of the vehicle struck was transported.

Read the full account in our Saturday, Nov. 7 print edition.

U.S. 22 closed east of Cadiz

US 22_large  

Harrison County: U.S. 22 is CLOSED just east of Cadiz at County Rd. 13 due to a crash. Estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time. Motorists are being detoured via SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 south back to U.S. 22, and reverse. 
Harrison News Herald

