UPDATE: U.S. 22 closed east of Cadiz due to crash

HARRISON COUNTY – The accident that shutdown U.S. 22 just outside of Cadiz is wrapping up. Both vehicles are being towed. One male, name and age unknown, was life-flighted to a hospital where the STAT MedEvac helicopter had to land in the middle of the highway between the crossing roads of Upper Clearfork and Unionvale-Kenwood.

Responding to the scene were New Athens, Hopedale, Ohio Highway State Patrol and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident resulted from an apparent head-on collision after one driver fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into oncoming traffic.

That driver did not suffer injuries enough to be evacuated. But the driver of the vehicle struck was transported.

Read the full account in our Saturday, Nov. 7 print edition.