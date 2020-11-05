Darion Justice Hyde, 24 years young, born on September 16, 1996, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was the son of Christie Hyde and Iman Davis.

Darion blessed his family and friends with his beautiful soul, his smile that lit up a room, love for his family and he made an impact on every person he came across.

He is survived by his sons: Zakhi Justice and Za’mari Jean; his brothers: Steven and Tison; sister, Armani; grandparents: Danya Hyde, Jackie Vernon and Gregory “Kool Pops” Davis; aunts and uncles: Sean, Trisha, Sunnie, Jason, Gregory and Jonelle, Nick and Heather. Along with several cousins who all loved him dearly.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12th from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to his mother Christie Hyde, 13 Delwood Avenue, Wheeling, West Virginia, 26003 to help with expenses.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.