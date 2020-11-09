Richard L. Adams, 56, of Hopedale, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Meadows of Cadiz. He was born October 28, 1964 in Wheeling, West Virginia a son of Martha Perry Adams Grimes and the late John Alvin Adams.

He was preceded in death in addition to his father; by his step father, Charles William Grimes and his Uncle Denver Adams.

Surviving in addition to his Mother; are a brother, Sam (Sandra) Adams of Cadiz; his Aunts: Betty McCleary of Smithville, Ohio and Arleen Thompson of Hopedale; and his longtime companion, Sandra Miser of Hopedale.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 13 from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Private interment at the convenience of the family. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

