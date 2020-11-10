Earl August “Bud” Sullivan went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. He was surrounded by loving family. Bud was born on June 2, 1929 in a small mining town, Duncanwood, Ohio, to Mayme Ballog Sullivan and Austin (Alston) Sullivan who preceded him in death. The love of his life, H. Dolores George Sullivan preceded him in death on October 31, 2018. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, three brothers, Austin (Jiggs) Sullivan, Arther (Buster) Sullivan, and John L. (Jack) Sullivan and two sisters, Elsie Repik, Mildred Beck. Sister Patricia Witt survives him.

Bud was married to H. Dolores Sullivan on September 16, 1951. Surviving him are his two daughters Linda (Joe) Porter and Cathy (Tom) Craycraft. Four grandchildren Jessica (Chip) Vitagliano, Adam( Christina) Porter, Ryan (Amanda) Sedgmer, and Danielle Sullivan(Marshall Brooks, fiance). Great Grandchildren include Ryan, Melainia, Mason, Benjamin, and Sophia Sedgmer, Tristen Booth, Shay and Matthew Barker, and Addilyn Porter.

Bud worked a good part of his life beginning when he was a Freshman in high school. He worked at the Hanna Dairy Farm as a Freshman and Sophomore. They milked about 60 cows twice a day. The milk supplied the milk and products to the company store in Duncanwood. The mine at that time was the Goodyear mine and was owned by Goodyear tire. It supplied the coal to run the plants to make the tires. The families lived in the company houses and paid $5 a month rent. You had to work in the Goodyear mine to rent a house. Bud’s mother worked in the post office there and was a midwife to many babies born in Duncanwood. His father worked in the Goodyear mine till it closed in 1949. The Goodyear mine also had their own power plant and the people living there got free electricity.

When Bud was a Junior and a Senior, at Cadiz High School, he worked at the Hanna Company Annex. He pumped gas there. After graduation in 1948, he went to the Tipple at Unionvale on the picking table. This was through Cadiz Mining Company. He worked there about 3 days and they needed someone to work in the warehouse and the erection pit (Unionvale) and Bud volunteered to go there. He sold parts and was in charge of supplies and eventually became the purchasing agent there for the erection of the 46 D mining shovel. It took about 6 months to build the shovel. Everyone was laid off in Nov. 1948 and Bud went back to work at the Annex in Duncanwood. He pumped gas and sometimes washed the vehicles of the workers for free. Then in January, he was hired back at the warehouse/erection pit. He became a loading foreman while at the erection pit. He worked there till he was drafted into the army on Feb. 6, 1951 and went to Virginia.

During that time in app 1949 Hanna Coal Co. bought out the Goodyear mine. When Hanna bought out Goodyear mining, they shut down the mine and began tearing down all the houses as well. They also shut down the power plant. Everyone had to move.

After being drafted into the army, he went to Canton, Ohio and then traveled by train to Fort Meade in Maryland. This was on Feb. 6, 1951. At Fort Meade, he had his physical and shots and after about a week, he was taken by bus to Fort Lee in Virginia. Fort Lee is near Petersburg, VA. He was placed in the Quarter Master Corp on app. Feb. 14, 1951. This was during the Korean War. (The United States Army Quartermaster Corps is a Sustainment, formerly combat service support, branch of the United States Army. It is also one of three U.S. Army logistics branches, the others being the Transportation Corps and the Ordnance Corps.) He was there until discharge on Feb. 5, 1953.

After their marriage in September of 1951, his wife, Dolores, joined him, moving to Petersburgh, VA near where Bud was stationed.

Bud was nominated to go to Officers Training School after taking an IQ test. The plan was that he had to sign up for 3 more years. He said no to this as he planned to start a family. He ended up being put at a holding camp for a week. He then signed up to be a records specialist and took an 8 week course but then was asked to go to Cadre School to train troops. (Cadre: a group of trained or otherwise qualified personnel capable of forming, training, or leading an expanded organization). He went to Cadre school and graduated. He became a Buck Sargent, and trained troops.

Bud received his honorable discharge in Feb. of 1953 and the couple moved back to Cadiz. In 1954 they built the house in Cadiz where they currently lived

Upon return from the service, Bud began working back at the warehouse/erection pit in Unionvale for Cadiz Mining which was owned by Pittsburgh Consol.

From the warehouse Bud went to the Cadiz Office as a company clerk for Hanna. He became chief clerk there and Hanna moved from there to Cherry Valley. Hanna then bought Westfarms and Bud became the superintendent of Westfarms and the Nitrate Plant. During this time Bud received an Associates Degree from Belmont Tech. specializing in mining technologies. In the 70’s, app 1976, he became superintendent of the Silver Spade.

While working at Hanna Coal, Bud was part of their safety team with Cadiz Mining. They had competitions app. once a year. Their team won several times and went to state competitions. They also won and were in the national competition. Bud went to Buffalo New York with the team to compete.

Bud was a member of the Shriners, the American Legion, and the Masons. He also belonged to the Presbyterian Church in Cadiz. Bud will be remembered for his extensive work of 65 years with the Cadiz Sports Booster Club with the Cardinals and later the Harrison Huskies. He helped many boys and girls with needed equipment and expenses for sports and for band. Bud was nominated as Booster of the year in 2014.

For 33 years, Bud and his wife, Dolores, enjoyed spending their winters at their home in Lake Panasoffkee Florida. hey were about an hour from Disney World where at one time they enjoyed year-round tickets. Their home was close enough to be able to go out into the street and see Space Shuttles being launched from Cape Canaveral. The couple enjoyed many cruises together and lived a happy life. Bud deeply missed Dolores when she passed suddenly. He has now joined her and although he will be deeply missed by those he left behind, his family takes comfort in knowing he is well and happy.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, where a masonic service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. The family asks that you don’t congregate at the funeral home after you pay your respects. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Cadiz Union Cemetery with Rev. Alan Jeffries officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huskies Sports Foundation, c/o Rick Ferri, 614 Peppard Avenue, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

