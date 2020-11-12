Susan Lynn Boyer, 62, of Cadiz went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital. She was born February 28, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio a daughter of Ruth Carol Golsby Dept of Cadiz and the late Ronald (Patricia) Brooks.

Susan was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz and was an STNA at the Meadows of Cadiz.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy.

Surviving in addition to her mother; are her children: Bryan, Rebecca, Mark and Malcolm; grandchildren: James, Anthony, Cerenity, Jayden, Damien, Brianna, Nazalia, Renasia, Savannah’Jo , Kaniesha and Xavier; siblings: Cary, Sherri, Steven, Michelle, Sandy and Darlene (Dee Dee); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 16 from Noon until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Craig Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Masks are mandated by the State of Ohio and social distancing will be observed. Please do not congregate at the funeral home after paying you respects.

