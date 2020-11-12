Albert W. Goletz, 79, of Cadiz, Ohio and Marion, Indiana, passed away in his home with his family by his side at 7:40 am on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Indiana. He was born in Crescent, Ohio on Wednesday, July 2, 1941, to John and Anna (Nameth) Goletz. He was married to Adeline, his loving wife of 55 years.

Albert was a 20-year jet engine mechanic of the U.S. Air Force having been stationed in California, Indiana, Michigan, England and Saudi Arabia. Following his military service, he was a mechanic in the automotive industry.

Albert was a member of the Cadiz American Legion Post #34 Auxiliary and a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cadiz. Albert loved to spend time outdoors, especially working on and restoring cars and trucks.

He is survived by his wife, Adeline; daughter, Lisa (David) Warren of Cadiz, Ohio; granddaughter, Kirstie Warren; grandson, Jason Warren; great-granddaughters, Hannah Warren and Laken Cobb; brother, Frank (Patty) Goletz of Barton, Ohio; and sister, Ksavera (Bob) Bassa of Crescent, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Goletz.

Friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 (MASKS REQUIRED) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, with Military Honors provided by the Cadiz American Legion Post #34 at 4:00 p.m.

