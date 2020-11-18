Elizabeth “Betty” Dunfee, age 86, of Scio passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Dover.

Born December 4, 1933 in Cadiz she was a daughter of the late Frank L. Whiteman and Goldie Marie Wilds Whiteman. A 1951 graduate from Scio High School, she owned and operated The Restaurant in Scio where she met the love of her life Richard Dunfee, Sr, they married in 1954. She also worked for a few years at the Scio Pottery and sold Avon.

Betty had attended the Hanover United Methodist Church and was a member of the Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary. She was also a Girl Scout troupe leader for many years. She enjoyed baking and dancing with her husband, especially at area square dances.

Preceding her in death are her husband Richard Dunfee, Sr, and a brother and sister-in-law John (Lois) Whiteman.

Surviving are children Dianna (Mark) Fisher of Canton, Deb (Roger) Rose of Harrisonburg, VA and Rich (Denise) Dunfee of Cadiz; a step-daughter Pat (Earl) Whiteman of Scio; grandchildren Lauressa, Jeremy (Lesley), Jason (Abbey), Kara (Ty), Cole, Brian and Jill; a step grandson Doug Whiteman; great grandchildren Morgan, Kelsee, Kaden, Ellis and Isabel; step great granddaughters Taylor and Shelby; brothers Robert (Judy) Whiteman of TX, Frank (Joette) Whiteman of CO and Earl (Pat) Whiteman of Scio.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.