HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

New Philadelphia, Ohio (November 19, 2020) – The following construction projects is anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 151 upcoming daytime closure: Beginning Monday, November 30, SR 151 will close just east of Rumley for tree trimming work performed by ODOT maintenance crews. This closure will take place during daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detour: U.S. 22 west to SR 9, SR 9 north back to SR 151, and reverse. Completion date is Friday, December 4, 2020.