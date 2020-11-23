Daniel Hedge Polen, 69, of Bowerston, Ohio passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Truman House, New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born March 12, 1951 in Wheeling, WV a son of the late Dean W. & Gloria Hedge Polen. Dan was a partner in Polen Coal Company, Dean Coal Company & Castle Shannon Golf Course and owner of the Stanley Steamer franchise. He graduated from Hopedale High School.

He had a lifelong love of fishing, golf and Ohio State football. In his retirement, Dan spent many hours of enjoyment on his boat, fishing nearby lakes and enjoying his home in the country. He always had a project going on, the latest being the construction of a pond and dock, completed and stocked with fish just months before his passing.

In his later years, he bravely met health challenges with great courage and grace, never losing his love for life. And oh, how he lived.

Most importantly, Dan was a much loved and treasured son, brother, uncle and friend who will be forever missed. He is survived by his brother Dean W. (Sherri) Polen, Jr. of St. Clairsville; sisters Cathy Heaston of Hopedale & Martha (Richard) Bethel of Maineville, Ohio; nieces Jenna (John) Tipton & Kelley Polen; nephews Adam Heaston & John Polen. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Randy Heaston.

Due to the covid pandemic, private services for family and close friends.

Masks are absolutely required.

