James E. “Jim” Stull, age 81, of Scio, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Arbors at Minerva.

Born August 4, 1939 in Sherrodsville he was a son of the late Clarence E. Stull and Ethel M. Slentz Stull. Jim graduated from Scio High School in 1957 and received an associate degree in business from Columbus Business University. He worked for Loudermilk Motor Co in Carrollton as a bookkeeper for 8 years, next he worked in the office’s at Affiliated in Carrollton for 15 years, then he worked at Bill Nichols Excavating for 8 years and retired in 2004 from Nexpak in East Canton where he worked for 12 years.

Jim was a member of the Harrison F&AM Lodge 219 (formerly the Scio F&AM Lodge) in Cadiz for over 50 years. He was also an avid bowler. He was in leagues at Carroll Lanes in Carrollton and the Minerva Bowl in Minerva but mainly he bowled at Valie Lanes where he was on both a men’s team and a mixed league team with his wife June.

His loving wife of 44 years June preceded him in death on June 26, 2010. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Ron “Chink” Stull and Robert “Bob” Stull and a sister Helene Snyder.

Surviving are a daughter Debbie Stull, a son Rick Stull and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Honoring Jim’s wishes there will be no services. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.