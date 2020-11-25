Donna K. Taylor, age 76 from Cadiz, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2020 in Wheeling Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Donna loved going to and watching all sports, especially football and was passionate about watching her son and grandsons play. She was a remarkable cook and was especially known for her pies. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mary Harris Manbeck and two sisters: Dorothy Ankrom and Dora Carson.

She is survived by her three children, Danette Dewalt, Darla (Randy) Kennedy and Bud (Julie)Taylor. She also has four grandchildren, Christina (Mark) Smith, Stephanie (Tyler) Mitchell, B.J. (Sarah) Taylor, Taylor Carosiello, and eleven great grandchildren, Mark Smith, Matthew Smith, Landon Echelberry, Madyson Taylor, Logan Taylor, Brock Taylor, Michael Smith, A.J. Oakley, Harper Tipton, Dane Taylor and Hunter Tipton.

Visitation will be held on Friday November 27th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jewett, Ohio. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses to: Ronald (Bud) Taylor, 25065 Cadiz Road, Freeport, Ohio 43973.

