Louis “Paul” Jones, or Louie as some of his friends called him, of Cadiz, Ohio, age 76 passed away on November 24, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID. He was born on March 6, 1944 at his home in Kilgore, Ohio to Lucille (Long) and Frank Jones who both preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife Sondra and three children, Dave (Lisa) of California, Tanile (Mark) of Cadiz, and Andy (Jess) of Cadiz. Grandchildren Cameron, Brandon, Nikki, Wil, Taylor, and Kira. Siblings Neala Howell, Janey McIntire, and Jim (Geri) Long. Many nieces and nephews and many many friends.

He worked at Y&O Coal Company and Mine Safety and Health Administration which is where he retired from in 2003 after 34 years of service.

He was a very social person and loved to be with people and laugh and make them laugh. He always had a story to tell anyone that would listen. He always had a smile on his face! He loved to travel and always had some place in mind that he wanted to go. He loved life and lived it to the fullest!

His favorite thing to do was to go to the Jewett Sportsman Club and visit and socialize with his friends. Those people will always be some of his favorite people. So a very special thank you to all of you…he so enjoyed spending time with you!

A private service will be held the convenience of the family due to to Covid Pandemic.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

In his honor and love for kids, Memorial Contributions can be made to Help Me Grow, Winter Coat Project, 115 West Warren Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.