Dr. Robert Lewis Stevens 85, of Cadiz Ohio, passed away from cancer Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Valley Hospice in Steubenville, Ohio.

He grew up in Little York Ohio and was a 1953 graduate of Adena High School. He then spent significant time overseas serving with the Marines as a Navy Corpsman. Dr. Stevens returned from his military duty and attended The University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois where he obtained his degree as a Doctor of Chiropractic.

Dr. Stevens then returned to the Ohio Valley to open Stevens Chiropractic Clinic where he was in practice for over fifty years serving the community. Lew received numerous awards and recognition for his commitment and dedication providing health care services for his community. He spent many years working with various coaches helping athletes throughout local high schools. He was president of Cadiz Rotary Club for many years. He was known to many people as “Doc Stevens” or simply “Lew”. Lew was a member of First Westminster Presbyterian Church in Steubenville, Ohio where he served his term on the personnel committee as an elder of the church. He loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He golfed frequently and had fun attending sporting events watching his grandchildren.

He is the beloved son of Marion and Ellen (Henderson) Stevens of Little York. Lew was preceded in death by his beloved sister Jean (Stevens) Cramblett.

He is survived by his loving wife Ruth (Meyer) Stevens of Cadiz and his devoted twin brother Ron Stevens of West Jefferson, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jill Stevens (Carl) Bracher of Mason, Ohio and his son Dr. Rob Stevens of Peachtree City, Georgia. Lew had step children, Geoffrey Glasure ( Julie Smith) of Athens, Ohio and The Reverend Beverly Dempsey (Joe) of West Orange, New Jersey. He was a grandfather to Jake and Kate Bracher as well as Jack and Scott Stevens. He was also a step grandfather to Patricia Glasure West (Jesse) great-grandson Elijah and Owen and Caitlin Dempsey.

He has many nieces and nephews he leaves behind.

Due to Covid health concerns, a private service with immediate family will be observed officiated by Reverend Jason Elliott on December 4, 2020 at Borkoski Funeral Home in Cadiz. Graveside services will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

The family can’t begin to express how much they will miss Lew, but know his legacy will live on. Offer condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com