Stanley Joseph Grabits, 71, of Bloomingdale, Ohio, passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at Gables Care Center, Hopedale.

He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on March 31, 1949, a son of the late Stanley Sr., and Kathryn Pollock Grabits.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Joyce Grabits on November 13, 2019.

Stanley was a 1967 graduate of Adena High School, a retired steelworker from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Yorkville plant, a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Harrisville, and a US Army Veteran. Stan loved baseball especially the St. Louis Cardinals; an avid Las Vegas Raider football fan and he loved Corvettes.

Stanley is survived by his sister Bernadine “Bernie” Grabits, niece Brittany Smith, nephews: Jason and Tim Smith, sisters in law Midge Bobish, Betty Senatore, nephew Scott Senatore, great niece Brittany Senatore.

Due to the current Covid-19 surge, visitation and services will be private at Borkoski Funeral Home, 60 South Bridge Street, Adena, Ohio, with Rev. Barry Hall officiating. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Olive Branch Cemetery with graveside Military Honors provided by the Adena American Legion Post #525. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com