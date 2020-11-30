Ellis Eugene “Pete” Abel, 74, of New Athens, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. Pete was born August 10, 1946 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Cloyd Ellis and Edith Pauline Parrish Abel.

He was a retired Service and Sales Associate from Excel Mining Systems in Cadiz. He was a member of the New Athens United Methodist Church; New Athens VFD and EMS; a former Mayor of New Athens; member of the Cadiz American Legion; and the Fairpoint Polish Club.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother, Kenneth Everett Abel.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Yocham Abel; a son, Scott Abel and wife Heidi of Dresden, OH; two daughters: Carlene Abel of Jewett, OH; and Crissy Abel and her husband Vince D’Amico of Boulder, CO; five grandchildren: Cory Spring, Arabeth Abel, Darin Abel and his wife Ariel, Madison Golec and Giada D’Amico; a great granddaughter, Lynden Myers; two sisters: Anna Louise Toole and Wilda Jean (Pete) Tuchek all of New Athens, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin Museum, P.O. Box 186, New Athens, Ohio 43981.

