Carl Montford Patton, 65, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Nov. 29, 2020 in Gables Care Center, Hopedale. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, 0ct. 13, 1955, son of the late Montford (Monty) and Irene Rensi Patton. He was a retired banker from US Bank in Hopedale after serving there for 32 years. He was also a member of the Hopedale Presbyterian Church, liked to collect model cars and loved working around his home and yard. He graduated from Cadiz High School in 1974 and attended Jefferson Technical College, graduating in 1976.

He is survived by two sisters, Vickie Coffland of Hopedale, his twin sister, Carla Skinner of Hopedale and brother, Brian Patton of Hopedale, nieces and nephews, Jessie, Danny, Sara, Mandy, Jennifer and T.J. and Aunt, Carol Oklok of Steubenville, Ohio.

Due to the Covid 19, Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Harrison Co. Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston St. Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale is assisting the family. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com.