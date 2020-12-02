COVID forces Treasurer’s office to discontinue cash tax payments

Due to restrictions in the Harrison County Courthouse related to the Covid19 pandemic, the Harrison County Treasurer’s Office will not be accepting in person real estate tax payments beginning today and continuing at least through March of 2021.

Treasurer Vicki Sefsick said her office will be accepting payments by check or money order through parcel post and, beginning in January 2021, via credit card on the Treasurer’s Smart Bill portal.

“Details pertaining to the credit card payment option, along with any other necessary information, will be included in the real estate bills set to be mailed in mid-January,” Sefsick noted. “I apologize for this inconvenience. Keeping the citizens of this county safe during this pandemic is a concern for everyone. This decision was not made without great thought.”

The due date for real estate payments will be February 24.

Sefsick encourages those who may need to do business within her office to call 740-942-8864 prior to coming to the courthouse.

“We all need to limit our exposure to this virus at this time,” she noted.