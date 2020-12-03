Timothy B. “Tim” Sexton, 76, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Continuing Health Care Center, Gahanna, Ohio. Timothy was born May 7, 1944 in Beaver, WV a son of the late Harry Thomas and Melba Faye Holstein Sexton and a Protestant by faith.

Tim worked for ARC Industries of Columbus, attended Recreation Unlimited, and participated in Special Olympics. Tim loved to visit Charlene’s home. He enjoyed eating his favorite foods, showing off his dance moves, celebrating his birthday, and watching parades. He was a very friendly, likable man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas “Keith” Sexton; Gary Sexton; a sister-in-law, Sharon Sexton; a nephew-in-law, Jeff Richard.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Charlene Parish Sexton of Columbus; three nephews, Brian Sexton, Mark (Dana) Sexton and Kurt (Michele) Sexton; two nieces, Gena Richard and Anita (Bill) Copeland; many great nieces and nephews.

No visitation hours are planned.

Family and friends are invited to attend a “dress warm and casual” graveside service on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 pm at Rock Hill Cemetery, Flushing, Ohio with Pastor Kenn Sickle officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice 1144 Dublin Road Columbus, OH 43215 or Rescare 97 South James Road Columbus, OH 43213.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Toothman Funeral Home, St. Clairsville, Ohio.