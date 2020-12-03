Ralph Edgar Thompson, age 97 of Minerva, passed away at Minerva Healthcare & Rehabilitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Ralph was born in Cadiz Ohio on December 22, 1922, a son of the late Robert Addison and Lucy (Millhorn) Bell.

Helen Mae Thompson, age 89 of Minerva, passed away at Arbors at Minerva on Sunday, April 29, 2018. Helen was born in West Union, West Virginia on July 25, 1928 to the late Hubert and Trecie (Simmons) Van Horn, Sr.

Ralph & Helen are survived by their daughter, Delores (John) Lutz of North Canton; son, Tom Earley of Canton; daughter, Peggy (Horst) Benz of Warren; granddaughter, Rachelle (John) Guntrip of England; grandson, Chad (Cynthia) Wensel of North Canton; great-grandsons: Cameron Wensel, Carter Wensel, and Chase Wensel.

Helen is survived by a sister, Velva Van Horn of Kentucky; brothers, Hubert Van Horn Jr. of Minerva, and Forest Van Horn of Minerva.

Their wishes were to be cremated. There are no services.

Friends may express condolences online at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhom.com.