Oil & Gas Partners with U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program

COLUMBUS– Ohio’s oil and gas industry is partnering with Toys for Tots in seven counties in eastern Ohio to collect toys for distribution to those in need in early December. The Toys for Tots program, with roots dating back to 1947, has helped countless families over the years. This year, as in past, the local oil and gas industry has joined in to help.

Those who wish to sign up need to register online at www.toysfortots.org , click on the “Request a Toy” section at the top and follow the prompts. Forms must be submitted by Friday, December 4th to be included in the program. For any other questions please contact Deb Oberlin at ohtoysfortots@gmail.com or 330-418-2330. Please visit the Ohio Toys for Tots Facebook page if you have submitted a toy request but have not been contacted to confirm your pick up day, time and location.

“While Christmas is the best day of the year for some of us, unfortunately for far too many it is not, and it reminds them that perhaps they don’t have anyone to spend the day with or find it hard to deliver on a promise to their children for that special toy,” said Mike Chadsey, Deputy Coordinator for Toys for Tots and spokesman for the Ohio Oil & Gas Association. “That is what makes this effort so special for those of us who work in this great industry, because we believe to whom much is given, much is expected. Not only is this our pleasure, but we believe it’s also our responsibility.”

“I have enjoyed partnering with Ohio’s oil and gas industry these last seven years because these companies and their people have giving hearts and have been an equal partner with the Foundation and we could not do what we do without them,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Deb Oberlin.

Here is a list of the counties, with distribution dates along with their hosts for the 2020 program:

Monroe County:

Monday, December 7th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

First United Methodist Church, 136 North Main Street, Woodsfield, OH 43793

Hosted by Equinor

Jefferson County:

Tuesday, December 8th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Grace Point Ministries, 4244 Sunset Blvd. Steubenville, OH 43952

Hosted by Ascent Resources

Belmont County:

Wednesday, December 9th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Ebbert Farm Market, 68101 Ebbert North Road, St Clairsville, OH 43950

Hosted by EQT Corp and Equitrans Midstream

Carroll County:

Thursday, December 10th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Our Lady of Mercy Church, 748 Roswell Road, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Hosted by Williams and Carroll Energy

Harrison County:

Friday, December 11th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Hopedale Fire Department, 103 Firehouse Lane, Hopedale, OH 43976

Hosted by Pin Oak Energy

Coshocton County:

December 17th and December 18th 11am – 2pm

M2 Drive Thru 615 S 7th Street, Coshocton, OH

Hosted by the Oil and Gas Safety Council

Noble County:

Distribution Date TBD but will run from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

First Baptist Church, 518 North Street, Caldwell OH 43724

Hosted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Association

The rental truck is being sponsored this year by Diversified Gas & Oil. Ascent Resources, CarrollEnergy, Diversified Gas & Oil, EQT, Equitrans Midstream, Equinor, Seneca Resources, Pin Oak, Williams are all hosting toy distribution locations.

CONTACTS: Mike Chadsey, 330-714-1271, mike@ooga.org

Deputy Coordinator Toys for Tots, Director of Public Relations, Ohio Oil and Gas Association or:

Deb Oberlin, 330-418-2330, ohtoysfortots@gmail.com

Coordinator Toys for Tots.

About the Toys for Tots Foundation

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. For more information visit www.toysfortots.org .

About the Ohio Oil and Gas Association