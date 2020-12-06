Mary M. Best, 96, of Cadiz, Ohio died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Harrison County Home. She was born July 17th, 1924 in Rose Valley, Ohio, a daughter of George and Carrie Thompson.

Mary was a homemaker known for her baked goods and “famous” homemade noodles. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz. Mary was salutatorian of the Hopedale High Class of 1942, being the first to graduate from high school in her family. Mary was an avid scrabble player and 500 rummy card player, and “The Best” raspberry pie maker (from hand picked berries).

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Avril “Flip” Glen Best in 1984 and her oldest child, Mary L. Banks in May 2020 and a great great grandchild.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Cathy A. Stotts of Senacaville, Ohio, Virginia (Ken) Reynolds of Cadiz; four sons, Avril “Flip” (Tammy), Kevin (Tammy), Craig (Karla) all of Cadiz, and Mark of Tennessee; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

Mary has resided at the Harrison County Home for several years, where she was lovingly cared for and known as Grandma or Ms. Mary.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Road.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private service will be held at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

