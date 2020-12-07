Edna Marie Morris, of Denton, went home to the Lord Friday, December 4, 2020.

Edna was born on September 18, 1931 to Chester E Morris Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Seevers of Martins Ferry, OH.

She is survived by her brother, Donald Morris of Chillicothe, OH; Donna Morris, sister in law, of Denton, Nephews and nieces, James Morris, David Morris(Karen), Nancy Morris, Susan Morris, Jean Porter(Pat), Jennifer Meyer (James) and 16 great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers Chester of Cadiz, OH, John of Denton, and sister Betty of Denton.

Edna was a graduate of Martins Ferry High School and Ruth Brant School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse she earned a BS of Nursing Education and Master of Nursing Education Degrees. She taught for 28 years at the Ohio Valley School of Nursing. in Wheeling WVA.

Edna also served in the USAF Reserves. She was a flight nurse who spent many days evacuating injured servicemen during the Vietnam War. She retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel.

After retiring Edna and her sister Betty opened a food pantry in their church, Scott Memorial UMC in Cadiz, OH. They served as co-directors of the pantry for over 28 years feeding hundreds of families all over Harrison county.

Edna’s first priority in life was her faith in her Lord and Savior. Her second was her family. She prayed for, encouraged, and loved them totally.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Kovacik officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery Martins Ferry, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

