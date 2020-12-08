Victoria L. “Vickie” Mingus, 62, of Cadiz, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, Ohio. She was born May 18, 1958 in Dennison, Ohio a daughter of the late Charles and Mildred Weaver.

Vickie was a longtime employee of Shurfast in Cadiz.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents; were her longtime companion, Clyde Everett Wright; her husband, Gary Wendell Mingus; two brothers: Roger Hursey and Tom Weaver; and a sister, Tammy Weaver.

Surviving are three daughters: Tiffaney (Lonnie) Marbais and Toni Mingus both of Cadiz and Tanya Mingus of Rockledge, Florida; four grandchildren: Zachary, Gabriel, Olivia and Evelyn; two brothers: Robert (Melissa) Hursey of Jewett and Victor (Barb) Hursey of Roswell, Ohio; and a sister-n-law, Joan Weaver of Jewett, Ohio.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

