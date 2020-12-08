Lewis “Ned” Schrickel, 83, of Cadiz, died Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Emergency Room at Wheeling Hospital. Ned was born on November 3, 1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia a son of the late William W. and Mary Hilda Walker Schrickel.

Ned was a retired coal miner having worked at Y&O Coal, Ohio Edison and Harrison Mining; a driver for Custer Pharmacy; a member of the Cadiz Jaycees and Y&O Retirees. He was a great fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. He loved to do all kind of wood working and build furniture. He was a “Handy Man.”

Ned married the love of his life, Dorothy Winski Schrickel on June 27, 1959. They have 4 children: Randy (Cathy) Schrickel of Annapolis, Maryland, William Schrickel of Canton, Lori (Douglas) Hogrefe of Archbold and Joni (Robert) Elson of Canton; 6 grandchildren: Jackson and Samantha Schrickel, Logan and Noah Hogrefe, Ian and Chase Elson.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

