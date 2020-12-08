Martha A. (Gray) Connolly, 72, of Freeport, Ohio, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, W.Va.

She was born Febr. 29, 1948 in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Roy and Ida Mae (Rathbun) Gray.

Martha was a member of Oak Grove Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kellie C. Connolly.

Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Lycett, Margaret (Peggy) Lycett, Karen Lycett, and Suez Lycett, niece, Lora Earley, nephew, Tracy Gray, many cousins and friends including her best friend, Jean Uhring.

A Memorial Service will be held for Martha at a future date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Guernsey County Humane Society, 108 Franklin Ave., #A, Cambridge, OH. 43725.