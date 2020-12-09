Frederick Wilbur Cowans, Sr. 80, of Cadiz, went home to be with the Lord, December 4 surrounded by his family at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio.

He was born August 8, 1940 in Warren, Ohio. He was the only child of the late Asa and Marie (Crawford) Cowans. He was a 1959 graduate of Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fred was a member of the United States Air Force and Reserves from 1959-1965. He received the Air Force Longevity Service Award along with the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award during his service.

He was employed at J&L Steel Corporation for 24 years and retired from Wheeling-Pitt Steel Corporation in 2002. He was an officer and faithful member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz. He was also a member of the former V.F.W. Post 6564 in Cadiz.

Fred enjoyed being with his family, cooking, gardening and fishing. He was known for his great pound cakes and Italian Sausages.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie (Brown) Cowans whom he married on June 1, 1968 at St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz, Ohio. Fred had 3 children: Frederick (Sharmaine) Cowans, Jr. of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Pamela Cowans of Powder Springs, Georgia and Roderick Cowans, Sr. of Cadiz, Ohio; 11grandchildren: Taylor, Rod, Jr., Devin, Isaiah, Jakob, Sedric, Caleb, Mason, Norah, Becca and Ila. Two close cousins Marjorie Younger and William Crawford; and special friend and caretaker, Daniella Golsby.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 11 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Craig Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Military honors by Cadiz American Legion. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio, 43943.

