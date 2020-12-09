Mary Evelyn Stringer Statler, 86, of Jewett, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on the early morning of Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Evelyn was born Feb. 9, 1934 in Hopedale, Ohio, a daughter of the late Montford and Mary Hanna Stringer. Evelyn was a beautiful lady with gorgeous blue eyes, a great laugh and an honest, loving, giving heart. Regarding her family, Evelyn always put everyone else’s needs before her own and she supported and attended all of their birthdays and special occasions, school and sporting events, etc. She loved going with her family on vacation to Myrtle Beach.

She faithfully worked in the Jewett School cafeteria for 30 years and was a “Grandmother” for several years in the Harrison City Schools Grandmother program. Evelyn lovingly took care of her Mother when she became very ill and also took loving care of her husband when he became very ill and she, herself, fought a fearless battle against breast cancer and won.

Evelyn loved westerns & war movies, especially starring John Wayne; and loved playing cards, especially with her girlfriends, in a local card club she belonged to for over 60 years. Evelyn (Mom, Grandma, MaMa) loved her family with all her heart and she will be greatly missed by them.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Montford and Mary Hanna Stringer, a sister Donna Wolfe, a brother John “Jack” Stringer, a son Lonnie Keith, and her husband of 41 years, Donald Keith Statler… and a doggie named Ralphie that she loved very much.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Marcus Statler, Lenny (Bev) Statler, Tyra (Roger) Philpott, Theron Statler; grandchildren, Shanda (Shawn) McGarry, Jason (Regina) Statler, Matthew (Kasey) Philpott, Caleb (Rachel) Statler; step grandchildren, Ben (SonHui) Philpott, Faith (Calvin) Williamson; great grandchildren, Connor, Cade, Carson, Jarin, Gianna, Mason, Kaylynn, Kenley, Koralee, Madeline, Berkeley; step great grandchildren, Gavin, Dylan, Mina, Destinee, Andrew; and doggie Randy.